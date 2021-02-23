After a snowy start to the week on Monday, expect more of the white stuff to fall over the next couple of days in Ottawa.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of snow beginning Tuesday morning. Up to four centimetres could fall. The temperature will be a mild 2 C.

There's a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers Tuesday evening and overnight.

On Wednesday, the weather agency is calling for more periods of snow; another five centimetres is in the forecast. The high will be 1 C.

The snowy weather will clear later in the week as the temperature cools slightly. Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -4 C. Friday will be sunny with a high of -2 C.