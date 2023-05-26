'So disappointed': RCMP investigate arson at Duncan playground

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are seeking witnesses and videos of a fire that destroyed a popular children's playground in Duncan.

Mounties were called to the playground at Centennial Park by the Duncan Fire Department around 2:40 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found the playground fully engulfed in flames.

"I was so disappointed to arrive and find our popular children's park was on fire," said Const. Alex Santaga, with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

"This is a big hit for the community as we come into our summer months when this park is normally very busy."

Police describe the fire as an arson, and are asking for anyone with information on the person or persons responsible to come forward.

Anyone who might have video recordings of the area around 325 First St., which may have captured someone walking in the neighbourhood between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m., is also asked to contact police.

"As you can see from the photograph, significant damage was done to the playground," said Insp. Chris Bear.

"I know the investigators will do everything they can to determine who is responsible, however a big piece for this investigation will be community members reaching out to us with information," he said.

Anyone with information or video can contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.