'So generous': Ukrainian family in Alberta gifted SUV

A Ukrainian family that moved to Alberta in May will be able to get around much easier now.

The Koval family has been living in Vegreville since leaving Ukraine, sponsored by third-generation relatives.

The family of five had thought about getting a vehicle, but were facing many challenges making it unlikely they would be able to get one soon, until Saturday.

Friends of friends used their connections, including the University of Alberta Golden Bears alumni, and the family was given a GMC Yukon XL by the Sherwood Buick GMC dealership.

"It's just one of those things where people in the world are helping people in the world," said Terry Danyluk, the general manager of the Golden Bears volleyball. "There are a lot of people who need help and why this family? There's no particular reason other than there was a connection to friends who had been great contributors to our program."

"So generous, we are very thankful for all the help," added Oloha Koval. "We couldn't ever dream we would get a vehicle brand new, it's unbelievable.

"We hadn't even really thought about this, because you have to think about where to stay, what to do, you have to plan your life, what about kids?"

The hope was to get the vehicle to the family in time for winter.