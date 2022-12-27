So long snow, and hello rain

If this past weekend’s blast of winter weather left you dreaming of warmer temperatures as you shovelled through mounds of snow, then perhaps some good news is on the way, as slightly above seasonal temperatures and rain are in London’s upcoming forecast.

According to Environment Canada, Tuesday’s forecast will see mainly cloudy skies and temperatures of – 6 C, feeling more like – 13 C with the wind chill.

Overnight Tuesday, the skies will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing rain. Temperatures will hold steady at – 8 C overnight, feeling like – 13 C with the wind chill.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, London can expect clearer skies during the day. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h but will gust to 50 km/h, making the high of 2 C feel like – 8 C in the morning.

Overnight Wednesday, skies will clear and the low will dip down to 1 C.

According to Environment Canada, Thursday is when the temperatures increase but a risk of rainfall ramps up, with the forecast calling for a high of 7 C and 30 per cent chance of rain.

Overnight Thursday, the chance of rainfall will increase to a 60 per cent chance of rain and a low of 6 C.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Friday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 9 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain. High of 3 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 4 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High of 5 C.