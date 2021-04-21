So long snow, hello sun! Rose city to be sunflower central

Windsorites are encouraged to grow sunflowers this year to show support to frontline healthcare workers.

The “Pockets Full of Sunshine” initiative is being organized by the Shine Bright YQG and Windsor Frontline Healthcare Workers Facebook groups to inspire the region during these challenging times.

“Our goal of this is really to help lift the spirits of frontline health care workers,” says organizer Edy Haddad.

Haddad says 5,000 seeds of 15 different varieties are arriving this week to be distributed over the next month.

“We’re trying to do our part to help lift their spirits,” Haddad. “To tell them that it’s going to be alright. That we’re here for you, we appreciate what you’re doing and we’re going to stand by you until this is done and we’re going to do our part.”

Haddad says the groups have partnered with the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board and the Greater Essex District School Board to have students make thank-you seed packet envelopes.

“They can plant sunflowers in front of their houses,” says Haddad. “They can get the whole family involved. I think it’s a great initiative that’s really easy, and hopefully we’ll have lots of benefits and beautiful flowers throughout the community.”

Haddad describes the flowers as an ‘emblem of hope’ with a goal of planting seeds in front of schools, workplaces, hospitals and long-term care and retirement homes.

“It’s a very challenging time and I think it’s very important that we as a community come together to help lift each other up and unite as a community,” says Haddad.