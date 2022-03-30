'So many people interested': Sask. summer camps expect busy summer

Summer camps in Saskatchewan will be able to operate as usual for the first time in two years this summer.

The Boys and Girls Club of Saskatoon says it’s expecting a busy summer.

“We have so many people interested. We’ve been getting phone calls and we just keep reminding people to be patient,” said community engagement coordinator Bailie Knowles.

In 2020, the camp operated with restrictions with kids grouped in cohorts of 15. Last summer also saw cohorts and in-city camps weren't able to do day trips.

“We know that there are eager parents to send their kids out to camp and spend time outside and get back to kind of that normal feeling of summer camp,” said Knowles.

Organizers for the University of Saskatchewan camps are looking forward to operating at full capacity this year. Registration opened March 14.

“We’re getting some really positive response,” said recreation coordinator Cary Primeau. “We might be close to a third full.”

In 2020 the summer camp was completely shut down and last summer activities had to be done outside. Kids were also moved into cohorts of 12.

“It was really a last-minute decision to run our camps last summer,” said Primeau.

However, Camp Kadesh is reporting lower than average numbers. In prior years roughly 900 kids would be registered. Currently, it only has 600.

“There seems to certainly be some hesitation on the part of some families as to what normal looks like,” said executive director Tim Good.