'So special': Event provides dresses and suits for graduation
With graduation season around the corner, an event at a Calgary mall helped students in need receive grad wear for their special day.
Grad Town at Marlborough Mall, hosted by the social agency Trellis Society, helps young people receive a suit or dress for graduation in exchange for a $10 donation to the charity.
All of the outfits were donated by Calgarians. In past years, the event only provided graduation dresses for students.
"These youth get to come in and get that piece of clothing that makes that day so special for them that they might not have otherwise been able to afford," said Amanda Maki, Trellis Society spokesperson.
"Getting to see that look on their face when they walk through the doors and see, even the amount of dresses that we have and the amount of suits that have been donated and that they have all these options available to them, not just a small amount that is within their budget," Maki added.
-
Biden jokes Trump was a 'horrible plague' in remarks at White House Correspondents' DinnerU.S. President Joe Biden is set to attend the White House Correspondents' dinner on Saturday, marking his first appearance at the widely attended Washington event since taking office.
-
BC Liberal leader wins Vancouver by-electionBC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon is poised to take a seat in the legislature after winning the by-election in Vancouver-Quilchena Saturday.
-
'I am ashamed': Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes to Sask. First Nation for church's involvement in residential schoolsThe Archbishop of Canterbury met with residential school survivors on James Smith Cree Nation on Saturday to acknowledge their pain for the injustices they suffered and to apologize.
-
2 injured, multiple suspects sought after 'serious' Kelowna assault: RCMPMounties in Kelowna say one man is in the hospital and another had minor injuries 'related to the deployment of bear spray" after an alleged assault in a home Saturday morning.
-
'Extra busy': SCARS hosts adoption drive to create more shelter space for other rescuesAn adoption event on Saturday helped connect 40 dogs and cats with new loving owners in Sherwood Park.
-
Delays in child’s clubfoot treatment have B.C. family considering travel to other provinceA mother whose son has been waiting two years for surgery for clubfoot in B.C. is thinking about travelling to another province to get medical care.
-
Remember, unite and renew: Regina Rwandan community commemorates 1994 genocideOn Saturday, and for the past 20 years, Rwandans around the world commemorated and remembered the victims of a dark time in Rwanda’s history.
-
Surrey mosque incident not 'racially motivated hate crime,' RCMP sayAn investigation into what Mounties called a "very disturbing incident" outside of a Surrey mosque this week has found it is was not a hate crime, investigators said in an update.
-
'We'll have some fun this year': Rebranded Kings squad ready for 2022 RMLL seasonAfter the last two seasons of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League were disrupted by the pandemic, junior lacrosse is back in the Queen City.