'So surreal, I'm still in shock': B.C. musician wins Grammy award
A musician from Smithers, B.C., is still reeling after winning best Latin pop album for "Mendó" at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.
Alex Cuba wasn't able to attend the awards show, but he learned about his Grammy win while driving with his family through a snowstorm in northern B.C. after performing a couple shows in the Okanagan.
Cuba later took to social media to share his reaction to the news.
"This is so surreal, I'm still in shock," Cuba said in a video posted to his Facebook page. "I'm still in shock because I won a Grammy award for best Latin pop album. Unbelievable...I'm so happy beyond words."
In the video, Cuba went on to thank his wife and all of those who contributed to the album.
"I want to thank everybody that participated in the album from the bottom of my heart."
This is the fourth time Cuba has been nominated for a Grammy, but the first time he has won.
"So amazing to wake up this morning and say to myself that I am a Grammy winner," Cuba wrote in a Facebook post Monday.
