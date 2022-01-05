Soap master from Syria becomes Canadian citizen

A soap maker from Syria made it official Wednesday.

That's when Abdulfatah Sabouni and his family became Canadian citizens in an 8:30 a.m. Zoom ceremony.

Sabouni is a fourth-generation soap maker, who fled Syria with his family six years ago during the war there.

One of the things Sabouni brought with him was a 125-year-old family recipe for soap, which he used to found Aleppo Soap, which was a thriving business in Aleppo until war forced him to abandon it.

The business took off in Alberta and now has stores in Calgary and Edmonton, at the iconic West Edmonton Mall.

In a 2018 interview with CTV News, Sabouni said he thought everything was over when he had to flee.

"When I lost everything in the world in Syria, I thought my life and my kids’ life was finished, but Canada and Canadians gave me and my family and my business a new chance. I am grateful to Canada."

THE SECRET TO HIS SOAPY SUCCESS

Sabouni said his products are 100 per cent natural and that’s a huge selling point considering it’s what people are looking for.

“My city Aleppo is famous for this soap because the recipe is different. When you buy the oils for making the soap, you have to understand the oils and that’s why the skills are important.”

Sabouni worked hard to learn English and said in a release that he's proud to call Canada home.

“I am so excited for my family and me to become Canadian citizens," he said. "This is the only home we can ever imagine, and I am so grateful for all this country has done for us, as well as the support of the Canadian people.”

Aleppo Soap also carries skin care products, perfume and herbal teas.

With files from CTV Edmonton