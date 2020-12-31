More than a dozen workers at Calgary area grocery stores have tested positive for COVID-19 since Boxing Day, officials with Sobeys, Loblaw and Co-op say.

Since the last update on Dec. 26, 17 more cases of coronavirus have been detected in workers at businesses owned and operated by the three companies.

Company officials have been monitoring the positive cases to inform customers about any possible close contact they may have had.

Whenever a positive case is found, the companies say they take proper precautions, including contacting provincial health authorities.

"Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores," Loblaw Companies Ltd. wrote in a statement.

"In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores."

The following cases have been added since the last update:

Loblaw

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (100-15915 Macleod Tr. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 31 (last worked Dec. 23 and 27);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (#100 4700-130 Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 31 (last worked Dec. 27);

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (10505 Southport Rd. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 29 (last worked Dec. 20 and 24);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (240 540 Third St. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 29 (last worked Dec. 23) and;

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (100 Country Village Rd. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 29 (last worked Dec. 24).

Sobeys

An employee at Safeway (5048-16 Ave. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 26 (last worked Dec. 26);

An employee at Safeway (5005 Dalhousie Dr. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 24 (last worked Dec. 23);

An employee at Safeway (813-11 Ave. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 23 (last worked Dec. 23);

Two employees at Safeway (375 Aspen Glen Lndg. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 23 (both last worked Dec. 20);

An employee at Safeway (410 10 St. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 23 (last worked Dec. 23) and;

An employee at Safeway (3636 Brentwood Rd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 23 (last worked Dec. 21).

Co-op