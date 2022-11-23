Soccer fans gather in Regina to take in Canada's first World Cup match in 36 years

Soccer fans gathered at The Lobby Kitchen & Bar in Regina on Wednesday afternoon to watch Canada’s first World Cup game against Belgium.

“I would think it’s a pretty big day in our history if you’re any sort of Canadian soccer fan,” said local fan, James Batalha.

“I was going to stay home today because everyone cancelled because they had to work. [But] I decided I better get my butt down to [The] Lobby,” soccer fan, Jon Oree said.

Canadian fans took in the country’s first game in 36 years at the World Cup. Some who were not even alive the last time Canada qualified said they know the significance of the occasion.

“I wasn’t even born yet. Just … to be here is like a huge success for us. It’s a beautiful game. It just brings the world together,” said young fan, Saad Rashid.

“I’m from Mauritius- a small island by Madagascar- so I came all the way here in 2009 and I fell in love with the beautiful game,” said Raeez Hossain, who added he is definitely still cheering for Canada even given his roots.

Viewing parties were planned across the nation on Wednesday for fans to take in what happens to be the fastest growing sport in Canada.

“One of the most important things about a legacy is you leave it better for other people,” Executive Director of the Saskatchewan Soccer Association, Rahim Mohamed, told CTV News.

“So the pioneers and the warriors and the people that have travelled across North and Central America for years- putting Canada on the map right now. Where it’s going to be the norm for so many kids to see Canada on the world stage.”

“You have young kids something to look up to. We have a great, young team. I just think it’s fabulous for the sport as a whole,” Batalha said.

The Lobby Kitchen and Bar is a common ground for soccer fans to gather and its expected to be a popular place over the next few weeks.

“Just the environment of this whole bar is just amazing. The World Cup comes every four years so to share this entire experience is beautiful,” said Rashid.

Even with the intense excitement over Canada's return to the World Cup, the team came up just short of a win in their opening match, losing 1-0 against Belgium.

Canada’s next game is on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10:00 a.m. CST against Croatia on TSN and CTV.