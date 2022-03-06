Soccer player fights in Ukraine, gas prices, smallest cinema: Top stories of the week

'You know that you might die': Ontario soccer player joins Ukraine military to fight against Russia

A Guelph, Ont., soccer player has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia. Svyatik Artemenko was a goaltender with Guelph United and recently signed with a Western Ukrainian soccer club. He left his home in Guelph just a few days ago and is now in Odessa, Ukraine, training and getting ready to be deployed on the front lines.

“Obviously, there’s that inner feeling that you know you might die and that this is not a normal thing to do,” he said. “But, you have to work with the situation that you have. My pride for my country is miles ahead of fear.”

Artemenko said he wanted to stand up for his people, adding Odessa is expected to be the next target city for the Russian invasion. He said he’s heard air raid sirens going off in the area.

“It could be within a couple of hours or days,” he said, referring to when the fight will come to Odessa. “We don’t know exactly when, but we’re on our highest alert right now.”

Gas prices soar in Waterloo Region and across Ontario

Record-breaking gas prices in Waterloo Region and Ontario took yet another major increase this weekend. Prices were expected to jump at least another eleven cents on Sunday to $1.84 per litre.

If prices reach $1.84 per litre on Sunday, the cost of gas in Ontario will have jumped 24 cents per litre within one week.

Meanwhile, car dealers in Waterloo Region say there is now a huge demand for electric vehicles due to the rising gas prices.

“I drove by the pump today and it was almost $1.76 [per litre]," said Chris Goldswortchy, general manager at Kia Waterloo. "My phone's been ringing a couple times today from friends asking what [electric] cars I have available."

Brantford man charged in 'major' RCMP cocaine bust

A Brantford man faces charges after an international operation that the RCMP say took 1.5 tonnes of cocaine – valued at nearly $200 million – off the streets. The drugs, hidden inside the cargo of a marine container, were seized by border services officers in Saint John, N.B. in early January.

In a media release the RCMP said the "major" bust represents the largest amount of cocaine seized from a marine shipping container in Atlantic Canada in three decades. RCMP say the smuggling investigation began in the fall of 2021 when the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) received information about shipments from Central America.

“For the CBSA, probably the most significant seize of cocaine in our history,” David Glos with the CBSA said.

'We are the world's smallest': 13-seat Stratford, Ont. cinema recognized for world record

A tiny cinema in Stratford, Ont. has been recognized by Guinness World Records. The Little Prince Cinema on Wellington Street is the smallest purpose-built cinema in the world.

“There was a point when we were worried we would even make it this far, be open even throughout COVID, let alone receive this recognition. So it’s huge. It feels like a reward just for surviving,” said owner Leigh Cooney.

Cooney said he and his business partner applied to Guinness in 2020, but only found out they were given the official title this year. The Little Prince is about 16 square metres and has 13 seats.

New airline touches down at Waterloo Region's airport

A new airline has officially arrived at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

The first plane for Canada Jetlines, an Airbus 320, touched down this weekend in Breslau. The carrier said it was flown from Shannon, Ireland after the plane was repainted and the interior refurbished.

"This is an important milestone for our airline as we continue on the path to obtain our Air Operator Certificate from Transport Canada," said Eddy Doyle, the CEO for Canada Jetlines, in a media release. "We are looking forward to operating our first revenue flights and welcoming our first guests following the receipt of regulatory approvals.”