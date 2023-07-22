Soccer popularity growing in Nipissing District in wake of World Cup tournaments

Soccer fans and players were converging in North Bay Saturday for a large one-day festival called CIBC Soccer Fest a day to celebrate ‘The Beautiful Game’ and compete on the field.

Games started at 8 a.m. Saturday and are scheduled to run until 8:30 p.m.

Striking the ball into the back of the net, soccer teams of all age group from U8 to U12 are competing.

"Its super fun and I think it's great that we can host this," said Myah Fleming, a player for the U12 Nipissing Lakers girls.

About 700 players fill up the roster on 52 youth teams who have travelled to the city from as far south as London, Ont. and as far north as Temiskaming Shores.

"It's exciting because I get to watch other teams play and study how do they stuff," said Camie Culbert, another U12 player.

About 2,000 spectators are expected packed the Steve Omischl Sports Complex throughout the festival.

It is the second time in only three years, the Nipissing District Soccer Club is hosting this tournament.

"We got asked to do it in 2021 and because of the job everybody did the first time, we had the opportunity to do it again," said club president Mark Hopper.

"We want to make sure when people come to North Bay, we give them an impactful environment."

The club is able to host tournaments of this size due to the revamped interest in the sport. According to club officials, every season, more young boys and girls are choosing to lace up the cleats and step on the field.

"There are a lot more kids and many, many teams especially in the younger age group," said coach Molly Robertson.

"Even more when I was younger playing."

The club's board credits two things; regulation changes made by the Canadian Soccer Association for different age groups like net, field and ball size to allow player development and also Canada's recent international soccer success.

In November and December last year in Qatar, Canada competed in the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986. The nation celebrated Canada's first ever World Cup goal in the tournament, scored by talisman Alphonso Davies.

"It's very inspiring because that's my dream to make it there, said U12 Nipissing Lakers boys player Luke Rowe.

"I was really excited."

Meanwhile, Canada's women's team is currently battling for World Cup glory in Australia and New Zealand.

"When it's on a global platform, I think it's a drawing factor to kids," said Hopper.

Hopper expects the excitement for the sport to only grow.

Canada is one of three co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup along with a Mexico and U.S.

For more information on the Nipissing District Soccer Club's activities, visit their Facebook page.