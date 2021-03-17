Kingston's top doctor is extending limits on social gatherings and the number of people sitting together at bars and restaurants within the Limestone City until the end of the university school year in April.

Medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore issued a Class Order under Section 22 of the Ontario Health protection and Promotion Act to extend some of the measures implemented for St. Patrick's Day celebrations for another six weeks.

The Kingston region is currently in the "green-prevent" level in Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework, which includes private gatherings of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. There are no limits on restaurant hours or the number of people sitting at a table.

But the region has seen a spike in new cases of COVID-19, with 53 active cases in the region. The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Health Unit announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Eight cases of COVID-19 are linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at Watts Hall residence at Queen's University. According to the Queen's University website, there has 31 cases of COVID-19 involving the Queen's community on and off campus since March 1.

"Cases are increasing at a concerning rate in the city of Kingston and it is clear we must take further action to protect our community," said Dr. Moore.

"We are extending this class order and asking everyone to adhere to these social gathering limitations. We have come so far, and as we provide increasing immunity to our community through immunization, we must all be vigilant and keep our community safe."

The revised Class Order will take effect from 12 a.m. on Monday, March 22 and continue until Friday, April 30.

Under the rules, private indoor and outdoor social gatherings are limited to a maximum of five people.

The health unit says businesses that serve alcohol shall:

Require all patrons to be seated when served. Pick up and take out is exempt.

Require all patrons to seat only 5 persons to a table.

Collect contact information from persons seated.

Not allow dancing or karaoke and ensure volume of music is low enough to allow for normal conversation.

Ensure line up management follows the capacity limits, 2 metres physical distancing, and masking regulations.

Any failure to comply with the Class Order can result in fines of up to $5,000.

Dr. Moore issued a Section 22 order to crackdown on social gatherings and COVID-19 spread over St. Patrick's Day. The order remains in effect until Sunday evening.

Social gatherings indoors and outdoors are limited to a maximum of five people.

Last call is be 10 p.m. at all businesses that serve alcohol, and all establishments must close between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Alcohol can only be sold and served between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. The health unit says all patrons must be seated when served, and only five people can sit at a table at one time.