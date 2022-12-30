Social issues will be main challenge for Saskatoon police in 2022: Chief
Saskatoon police saw a drastic increase in calls related to social issues in 2022, Chief Troy Cooper told CTV News in a year-end interview.
“We saw calls for disturbances increasing, particularly around the issue of homelessness, addictions, and of course we saw the real impact of an opioid crisis with an incredible increase in overdose deaths in Saskatoon,” Cooper said.
Calls for service related to social issues have gone up about 7 per cent per year in Saskatoon, Cooper said. He expects that trend to continue until the economy recovers and there are more social supports available.
“The drugs that are really dangerous are more easily available now than they ever were before,” he said.
Cooper says the main challenge for the police service in 2023 will continue to be social issues.
“We can’t impact that completely as a police service, so we have to make sure that we have strong accountable partnerships to do some of those other tasks and provide those supports,” he said.
“Without them, policing is going to be ineffective.”
-
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
-
Rain, at times heavy, expected throughout much of southern Ontario SaturdayEnvironment Canada is warning of heavy rainfall and possible flooding in a number of regions throughout southern Ontario today.
-
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday.
-
Full LRT service restored after overhead wire issue in east endAn overnight incident that damaged the overhead power lines to the O-Train is disrupting service in the east end.
-
Here are the top stories of 2022 from CTV ReginaTragedy at a Sask. First Nation, a high profile amber alert, cattle killed by lightning and a discussion on provincial autonomy. These were just some of the stories from a high profile year for news in Saskatchewan.
-
Seven feel-good stories in Ottawa in 2022CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the feel-good stories in Ottawa in 2022.
-
Will pre-pandemic crowds return this NYE? Some Vancouver businesses unsureThis Saturday will mark Vancouver’s first New Year’s Eve in years without COVID-19 restrictions – but some businesses aren’t sure whether pre-pandemic crowds will return.
-
B.C. girl who woke neighbours during apartment fire receives bravery awardWith smoke filling the hallways of their North Vancouver apartment building, the Rezaeis family – including 12-year-old Paryas – delayed their own escape so they could wake their neighbours.
-
Halifax hands out 275 parking tickets so far during World JuniorsHockey fans in Halifax left Thursday night’s game against Austria with more than just a landslide victory for Canada -- many also got hit with a parking ticket.