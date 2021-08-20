Social media helps VicPD reunite lost bird with owner

Victoria police are crediting social media with helping reunite a lost bird with its owner.

The pet bird, identified as a Lutino Indian Ringneck, was found by tourists in downtown Victoria on Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m., the tourists spotted patrol officers walking near the intersection of View and Government streets and handed the bird over to them in hopes that police could help the pet get home.

Victoria police took photos of the ringneck and posted them on its social media channels, including its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages.

"The bird… was quite happy to perch upon CSD Sgt. Jeremy Preston’s shoulder while photographs were taken to help locate the owner," said VicPD in a release Friday.

Shortly after, the owner of the bird saw one of the photos and contacted Victoria police. The bird was then returned safely to its owner.