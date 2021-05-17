Social media post leads to charges for North Bay man accused of vandalizing Vic Fedeli's office in April

The North Bay Police Service has charged a man they believe is responsible for spray painting the constituency office Nipissing MPP Victor Fedeli.

In a news release Monday, police said the incident took place in the early morning hours of April 14.

"The accused was observed on security camera footage spray-painting the front and rear doors of the constituency office of Nipissing MPP Victor Fedeli, located in the 200-block of Main Street East, North Bay," police said.

"During their investigation, police became aware of an online conversation that occurred over social media, which identified the accused as responsible for the vandalism."

Police arrest the 50-year-old suspect May 16 at a residence on Mountainview Drive in North Bay and charged them with one count of mischief under $5,000.

The accused was released from custody and has a court date on June 22.

"The North Bay Police would like to thanks members of the public for their assistance in this investigation," police said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.