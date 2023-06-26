Social media threats lead to criminal charges in Timmins

The Timmins Police Service charged a local man with uttering threats following recent social media posts.

Police were made aware of the post June 25 and began an investigation, which led to an arrest.

The suspect, 46, of Timmins, is charged with two counts of uttering threats under the Criminal Code of Canada related to “the posting of threats of violence on a social media platform,” police said in a news release Monday.

“Based on the outcome of that investigation, a local resident has been identified as the author of the posts which contained threats of violence towards another person,” police said.

The accused remains in police custody awaiting a bail hearing slated for Monday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.