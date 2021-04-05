Social media video shows packed Whyte Ave bar despite COVID-19 restrictions

Video posted to social media shows a packed Whyte Avenue night club on Sunday night.

There was little distancing, few masks, and other violations of current public health rules in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sam Tuli, MIST Lounge Edmonton manager, told CTV News Edmonton on Monday that the videos were promotional and were actually recorded months ago.

Yet, CTV News Edmonton video taken Sunday evening outside MIST Lounge shows multiple people who also appear inside the club in the exact same clothing.

Comparison photos from video taken by CTV News Edmonton and social media showing party-goers at MIST Lounge on Whyte Avenue (CTV News Edmonton).

MIST Lounge has already been warned back in November by health officials for breaking COVID-19 public health protocols.

It is unclear whether action will be taken this time.

