Social media warning about 'extremely violent' Vancouver sexual assault prompts police investigation

An alarming social media post that began circulating Sunday in Vancouver has prompted a police investigation, according to authorities.

"Vancouver Police learned on Sunday of social media posts describing an extremely violent sexual assault in East Vancouver," Sgt. Steve Addison wrote in an email to CTV News on Monday.

"While the assault was not initially reported to Vancouver Police, we launched an investigation as soon as we became aware of the social media posts."

Addison also says investigators have now "located a person we believe was referenced in the social media posts."

The post says a woman was abducted, raped and beaten beyond recognition after leaving the Princeton Pub in East Vancouver Saturday night. It alleges she was then "dumped" in Queen Elizabeth Park.

Police have not confirmed any of the details contained in the post itself, but note that many sexual assault victims choose not to report to police right away or at all.

"Choosing to come forward to police is a personal decision for many, and we understand that some people may choose not to contact police right away or participate in a police investigation," Addison said in his statement.

"We will conduct a detailed and thorough investigation into this matter."