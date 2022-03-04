Socking it to Breast Cancer
London-based Collins Clothiers is using its national presence to support breast cancer research.
A contest to create socks for charity has attracted hundreds of entries.
The “Get Your Design On” contest asks members of the public to upload artwork for socks with a breast cancer theme.
“We’re seeing some fantastic entries, really great and creative ideas, really inspiring,” said Emma Earley a company spokesperson.She says participants so far, include children as young as six and seniors.
“A lot of the socks do follow the breast cancer theme, which makes sense, so there are some ribbons, some nice colours going along the pink theme. It’s really nice to see them come in,” said Earley.
While entries for the contest close Sunday, the public can still vote on one of two winning designs.
Those selected will be made into socks sold across Canada by late April with various prizes for the winning designs.
Fifty per cent of the funds from the socks will go directly to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada.
