SOCKS Timmins needs community support this weekend to meet high demand

People are in need of warm clean socks, so much so that SOCKS Timmins says it can't keep up with demand.

The charity's new operator, the Kinette Club of Timmins, said socks collected at its last donation drive in February didn't even last a week, with organizations across the city scooping them up as quickly as they came in.

"We handed them out the next day and had no more -- the need is massive," said Erin Thomson, the charity's co-chair.

"We're getting homeless shelters asking, food banks asking, treatment centres asking. We support NEOFACS (North Eastern Ontario Family and Children's Services), as well, some of the women's shelters have been asking."

All of which makes SOCKS' donation drive this Sunday, in partnership with Giant Tiger's Porcupine Mall location, a perfect chance to refill its sock supply, Thomson said.

Dubbed 'Super SOCK Sunday,' the charity will be collecting donations of clean socks outside the mall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Giant Tiger will also be selling packs of socks at a discount to be donated to the charity. The store will also take cash donations and give them to the charity to purchase more socks as needed.

Thomson said socks are one of the most requested items at food banks, aside from food. The South Porcupine Food Bank's president, Melissa Narduzzi, agreed, saying the appreciation shown from clients who receive a clean pair of socks says it all.

"It didn't just keep their feet warm," Narduzzi said.

"You can start your day with an element of dignity, with a warm, clean pair of socks on."