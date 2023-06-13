Sod-turning ceremony marks beginning of LINK Pathway construction between Lethbridge and Coaldale

The long wait has finally paid off, as members of the LINK Pathway committee and local leaders gathered for a sod-turning ceremony for the LINK Pathway on Tuesday.

The project, which will connect Lethbridge and Coaldale through a walking and biking trail, has been in the works for more than 10 years.

"It's a very exciting day. We love the weather this time, it's been great. But this has been a long time anticipated. Really proud and happy to be here and be representative of this project," said Henry Doeve, chairman of the LINK Pathway committee.

The pathway is planned to be 15 kilometres.

Phase 1 is a 3.5-kilometre stretch that will run from a drainage canal across 30th Street in Coaldale to Highway 512.

"It's been a long time coming, and today is a day that's going to go down in history. And our council and previous council that was a part of this right from Day 1, we're all very excited," said Jack Van Rijn, mayor of Coaldale and supporter of the project.

The project required collaboration between Coaldale, the City of Lethbridge, the County of Lethbridge, the St. Mary’s River Irrigation District and private land owners who would have the path cut through their land.

Despite challenges and bumps along the way, all sides were able to come together to allow construction to begin.

"It just was persistence. It was more about persistence than it was difficulty. There was no difficulty, it was just keeping the vision alive and making sure people understood the vision," Doeve said.

Phase 1 of the project will cost $400,000, with the price tag of the whole project coming in at $5 million.

The project is currently 33 per cent funded, according to its website.

Coaldale has played a big part in fundraising, committing $100,000 to the project.

Residents are eager to have a recreation area and pathway that's away from the highway.

"The residents of Coaldale are very anxious to see this pathway built. Because as we all know, it's quite dangerous to ride bikes or to walk on Highway 3 or Highway 512," Van Rijn said.

Phase 1 is planned to be completed and paved by the winter.

If funding comes together, Phase 2 is planned to be completed by summer 2024, with further infrastructure being added in 2025 and beyond.