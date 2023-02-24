Softball Manitoba not renewing lease for Blumberg Park facility

The organization that oversees softball in Manitoba is crying foul over changes to the lease for a playing space in Winnipeg.

Softball Manitoba announced this week that it will not be renewing its lease for the John Blumberg Softball Complex.

"As a provincial sports organization we have decided that our requirements are to provide programming in the sport of softball to the entire province," said Larry Giesbrecht, president of Softball Manitoba.

“As such, we've decided to step back similar to the decision that was made in BC regarding Softball City and Softball BC. You know, as a sports organization, we’re responsible for programming and making sure that our sports programs are available, not necessarily funding facilities per se.”

Giesbrecht said the lease has evolved since they first took it on in 1990, and the current version sees the club assume responsibility for all operations, maintenance and capital costs.

However, a report from the City of Winnipeg notes the facility needs $3.2 million in improvements to several items, including the irrigation system, plumbing and field lighting, which Giesbrecht says is currently not feasible.

"The long and short of it is, if we wanted to maintain it as a facility that can be used as was intended, we just didn't have access to capital funding to do that," he said.

Giesbrecht said the Blumberg facility was mostly used for large-scale events, such as provincial championships, and there are other facilities around Manitoba that can accommodate them.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said they have been informed of Softball Manitoba’s decision.

“The City is now actively considering future options for the Park and remains committed to partnering on funding opportunities,” the statement reads.