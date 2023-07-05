Soggy conditions threatening Nova Scotia’s strawberry season

Strawberry producers in Nova Scotia are facing major losses after the recent stretch of rain.

At Millen Farm in Debert, N.S., days upon days of rain-soaked strawberry fields have turned ripe berries rotten.

“I would say we’ve physically lost about 120 acres of strawberries,” said Brandon Millen, the family-owned business’ field manager.

He estimates the loss to be worth about $3 million.

Workers have raced to salvage what they can, but in many fields there’s little left.

“All the berries are rotten because of all the rain, the humidity. And any of them that aren’t rotten there’s a good chance that by the time they’re red they’ll be rotten because there’s so much rot,” said Millen.

At Oxford Berry Farm, there’s a similar problem. Its owner Kent Thompson evaluated the losses as he worked on Wednesday.

“I know as we’re picking today, we’re probably keeping about 30 per cent of what we’re picking. So we’re throwing 70 per cent away,” said Thompson.

While some berries have already been picked this season, it still means fewer local strawberries will be headed to grocery chains.

“If we’re down to 30 per cent, we’re down to 30 per cent of our revenue. You can’t pay all your bills with 30 per cent of the revenue,” said Thompson.

“I think the stress will set in,” he added. “It’s coming in like the tide.”

In a statement, Nova Scotia’s Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow said the wet conditions are causing difficulties for strawberry producers during peak season and producers are experiencing challenges with harvesting, storage quality and disease issues.

“The department is working with extension specialists at Perennia, producers, and with commodity associations, to determine the scope of the issue and any losses across the province,” said Morrow.

Millen notes he’s heard from other producers in the province and believes the rainfall has hurt farmers in the valley and Cape Breton as well.

“I think strawberry farmers are going to need help from the province. I’m not sure about other commodities, but I think strawberry farmers are definitely going to be looking for help.”

