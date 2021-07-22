Soggy sword in the stone? Fredericton's production of Camelot moves inside

The show must go on -- even if Camelot can't take place in front of a majestic backdrop like Christ Church in New Brunswick's capital city.

Fredericton's forecast has meant recasting the location for the first show Thursday night following days of rain.

"We knew this was going to be an issue with anything outside there's always the contingency of the weather," said Nikki Vigneault, Red Panda's Productions artistic director.

"We're very fortunate that we're able to do the shows … in the hall of Christ Church Cathedral as our rain location, of course we don't get the beautiful cathedral back drop but that's okay," she said.

Red Panda Productions are bringing Alan Jay Lerner's 1960 musical to life and for the performers it's nice to be back in front of an audience.

"It's strange, definitely, so much of our lives have been so separated and so distant to have the ability to have people here and to get to communicate a story with people in front of us is going to be really special," said Luke Noftall, who is playing the role of Sir Lancelot.

For one of the leads in this show, stepping on stage in front of an audience is a pretty new experience.

"It's terrifying, I'm not an actor so I don't have a lot of experience to draw from but it's always invigorating," said William Bonfiglio who is playing King Arthur in the production.

Red Panda Productions are hoping the weather will allow them to take the show back outside in front of the dramatic cathedral background for their shows on the weekend.

"This is our inaugural season, we decided we were going to start making theatre during the pandemic so that was a major factor in doing it outside," Vigneault said.

"So that we could make it as accessible for everybody as possible."

Red Panda Productions will also have plans to produce Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap next week outside of Christ Church.