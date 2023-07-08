Soggy weekend possible for Windsor-Essex

While temperatures will reach into the mid to high 20s the sun will remain hidden, with cloudy skies and possible rain expected in Windsor this weekend.

According to Environment Canada, Windsor can expect a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm Saturday afternoon. The high will reach 25 C, feeling like 30 C with the humidity.

Overnight, skies will remain cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. The low will dip down to 17 C.

For the latter half of the weekend, it will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. The high will reach 28 C and will feel like 31 C with the humidex.

Overnight Sunday, cloudy skies will persist with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 15 C.

For the start of the workweek the sun makes a reappearance, with sunny skies and a high of 29 C expected in Windsor. Overnight, skies will remain clear with a low of 20 C.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s upcoming forecast:

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 29 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 26 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 26 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 28 C.