Soggy weekend with warmer than average highs

Warmer than average highs and rain showers will help push along the spring melt this weekend.

Following two days of double-digit highs in Ottawa, the weather forecast for the weekend includes warmer than average temperatures, but cloudy conditions and off and on showers.

Saturday's forecast is cloudy with a high of 7 C and rain showers through the day. Fog patches may develop in the evening, but should dissipate overnight.

Showers continue into Sunday morning. The overnight low is 4 C.

The average low and high temperatures for this time of year are closer to -6 C and 3 C, respectively.

Sunday's forecast is cloudy with a few showers ending in the afternoon and a high of 9 C.

Monday's outlook is sunny with a high of 9 C, while Tuesday could see a few clouds and a high of 5 C.

Spring officially arrives at 11:33 a.m. Sunday.