Sohi dons Avalanche jersey after Oilers elimination from playoffs
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi made good on a bet with Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock on Wednesday by donning a Colorado Avalanche jersey.
The two mayors made a bet on the outcome of the Western Conference Final on May 31 with the losing mayor to wear the winning team’s jersey
Sohi posted a photo of himself in the jersey to Twitter.
Sigh. A deal’s a deal. @MayorHancock, this one’s for you. ��
Best of luck to the @Avalanche as they move forward in the playoffs, and thank you to the kind folks at @Unitedsport1928 for obliging my jersey request. ���� pic.twitter.com/GsJ52jJ8Gr
His post comes the day after Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and some members of Calgary’s city council wore Oilers jerseys to a city council meeting following the Flames lost to the Oilers in the Battle of Alberta in Round 2 of the playoffs.
Sohi, Gondek, and members of both city councils also made donations to the Kids with Cancer Society as part of the bet.
