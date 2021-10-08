Sohi first candidate to share donor list, at least $400K raised so far
One of the frontrunners to become the next mayor of Edmonton has released his donors list - including 1,200 contributors and at least $400,000 raised.
Amarjeet Sohi tweeted the list Friday afternoon.
He did not disclose exact amounts, rather donation levels with a range of cash collected.
Forty people contributed between $2,999 and $5,000, for example.
The inexact accounting means Sohi raised anywhere between $400,000 and $1 million - with 10 days to go before election day.
“This grassroots support is incredible. With your help, team Sohi, I know that we will build an Edmonton for all of us,” he wrote on Twitter.
He added he'll released a final list on Oct. 17.
Outgoing mayor Don Iveson raised $618,000 in 2013 and $396,000 in 2017, according to publicly-filed disclosures.
Candidate Kim Krushell said she also plans to release her list before election day.
A spokesperson for candidate Cheryll Watson said she'd release her donor list the day before the election.
CTV News Edmonton reached out to other frontrunners Mike Nickel and Michael Oshry about their financial disclosures - but did not immediately receive responses.
