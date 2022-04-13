Sohi happy with $67M from Alberta, Ottawa for transit pandemic shortfall

The Alberta government will match federal funding for municipal transportation across the province to help cover revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Jason Kenney told reporters in Calgary Wednesday that Alberta will contribute about $80 million to bring the combined provincial-federal total to $159 million.

Edmonton will receive $67 million of that, Calgary will get $87 million and Red Deer will get about $2 million.

“Transit is a critical service that has been particularly hard hit during the pandemic," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said in a press release.

"Today’s announcement will help to get our transit back on track. This funding will mean that Edmonton will be able to ensure our ridership rates return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, making us the first municipality to accomplish this.”

The money is being distributed under a new program called Alberta Relief for Shortfalls for Transit Operators (RESTOR) designed to provide "a top-up to assist municipalities that are feeling the financial pinch from low ridership over the last two years."

"When we are encouraging more Albertans to use transit systems and LRT systems, that in itself has an impact on emissions," Transportation Minister Rajan Sawhney said.

"This investment helps strengthen our public transit as demand post-pandemic picks up, while helping to make life more affordable for Albertans,” said Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault.

Other communities in northern and central Alberta are also receiving some money, based on 2019 ridership numbers.

Red Deer - $2,095,524

Strathcona County - $1,335,318

Wood Buffalo - $1,194,284

St. Albert - $795,334

Grande Prairie - $332,852

Cold Lake - $123,632

Spruce Grove - $113,151

Leduc - $103,863

Fort Saskatchewan - $76,910

Beaumont - $63,901

Whitecourt - $23,369

Stony Plain - $5,000

Hinton - $5,000

Camrose - $5,000

With files from The Canadian Press