Sohi has 'zero appetite' for redirecting neighbourhood renewal funds to maintenance shortfall

A suggestion that Edmonton delay renewal work in as many as 18 neighbourhoods to cover a $10-million shortfall on other building maintenance will not be supported by the mayor.

City administrators were asked to come up with options to find more maintenance money and delaying some renewal projects for at least four years was one presented at city hall on Monday.

"This is a program that we should not touch. This is a program we will continue to invest in and undertake those repairs in the neighbourhoods and continue on the schedule as it is," Amarjeet Sohi told reporters.

The neighbourhood renewal program combines property taxes with local levies to rebuild and replace things like sidewalks, roads and light poles on an ongoing basis by neighbourhood.

Other options on the table are to lobby the province to give municipalities a higher portion of property taxes or to create new renewal funds through higher taxes.

Sohi said he is hopeful that Premier Danielle Smith follows through on her promise to allow cities to keep all of the property tax they collect. Alberta currently takes about 30 per cent for education.

Councillor Andrew Knack agreed with Sohi and said he hears very few complaints about spending money on neighbourhood renewal.

"The reason that I don't want to touch it though is there's still a number of communities that haven't had their first shot at any type of reconstruction, including some that I represent, who are desperately waiting for that moment," Knack said.

"(Residents) might complain about many things that we are spending money on, or are talking about spending money on, but not neighbourhood renewal."

Knack believes the city should look at building renewal funds for other departments, so future councils have enough money to maintain city property.

Council decided Monday to accept the report for information without making any decisions. More debate about what to do with the budget is expected in the fall.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson