Sohi says city has not heard from FIFA amid report Edmonton is out of 2026 World Cup

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says he won't speculate about Edmonton's World Cup bid after a report suggested Alberta's capital city won't host matches in 2026.

With FIFA scheduled to announce host cities a week from Thursday, a Vancouver reporter tweeted: "Sounds like the two Canadian cities will be Vancouver and Toronto. Edmonton is out."

Later, Sohi said Edmonton had not heard from FIFA on whether the city's bid was successful or not.

For clarification: we have not received any notification from @FIFA on our candidacy as an Official Host City for the @FIFAWorldCup 2026. We are proud of the bid the Edmonton 2026 Bid team put forward, and are confident in our ability to be a world-class host.

"We continue to be all in, and will await the news on June 16, rather than speculate," Sohi said.

Soccer's governing body will choose up to 16 cities from the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Canada and Mexico are slated to host 10 of the 80 games each, while the remaining 60 games will be held in the U.S.

In March, Sohi brushed off concerns that financial support from the province came with too many strings attached, namely hosting a minimum of five games, with at least two of them being in the knockout stages.