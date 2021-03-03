Solange Knowles is opening up about her health while making her last album. Pair arrested as part of investigation in Kitchener Police have arrested two people after an investigation in a Kitchener neighbourhood. Woman charged with arson in connection to Portage la Prairie house fire A 24-year-old woman has been charged with arson in connection to a house fire in Portage la Prairie, Man., on Tuesday. 1 dead, others injured in head-on crash: North Vancouver RCMP Mounties in North Vancouver say one person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a head-on crash.