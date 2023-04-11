Solar panels set to fire up Telus Spark's commitment to renewable energy

Later this month, staff at Calgary's Telus Spark will flip the switch on its expansive solar panel carport, which is a symbol of the facility's move toward a greener future.

The Renfrew Solar Carport consists of 2,292 high-efficiency solar panels spanning more than 5,800 square metres, officials say.

The installation, which is built specifically for northern climates, will produce an estimated 1.2 million kilowatt hours annually.

That's enough electricity to power the whole building or 180 Calgary homes, preventing approximately 426 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

Roderick Tate, Telus Spark's interim president and CEO, says the technology is "a source of pride" for the facility and surrounding community.

"It not only helps create a greener, healthier city, it inspires Calgarians to be curious about solar energy and the incredible technology behind it," he said in a statement.

The carport was built by CANA Construction and designed by Terralta Renewables, O2 Planning + Design and SMP Engineering. Recent work at the site also includes security and lighting improvements and plans are underway to install electric vehicle chargers in the near future.

It's owned and operated by the City of Calgary, so it falls in line with the city's climate resilience strategy, officials say.

"With nearly two-thirds of total greenhouse gas emissions in Calgary generated by heating, lighting and power demands in buildings, we need to develop innovative ways to build climate resilience into our communities," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek in a release.

A grand opening event for the Renfrew Solar Carport is scheduled for April 22. Further information about the project can be found online.