Solar-powered umbrella sold at Costco recalled due to fire hazard risks

Health Canada has issued a recall for U.S-based SunVilla Corporation's Solar LED Market Umbrellas sold at Costco Canada due to the potential fire hazard risks caused by its batteries overheating.

400,000 of the umbrellas have also been recalled in the U.S., according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company has received one report in Canada of a lithium-ion battery overheating and an umbrella catching fire. No injuries were reported.

There have been five reports of the umbrella’s batteries overheating in the U.S, with four catching on fire and one report of a smoke inhalation injury, according to Health Canada.

“The patio umbrellas were sold in various colours and have LED lights on the inside arms of the umbrella,” Health Canada wrote in its recall.

“The umbrellas have a solar panel with a black cover on the back of the solar panel puck. The solar panel cover is marked with “YEEZE” or “YEEZE 1” near the top of the cover.”

If a consumer is in possession of this umbrella, Health Canada has recommended consumers to:

Remove the solar panel from the top of the umbrella

Store the panel out of the sun and away from combustible material

Do not charge the panel with the AC adapter

Umbrellas can be returned to Costco Canada for a full refund, and those unable to return the umbrella to a warehouse can contact SunVilla by telephone at 866-600-3133 or by email at LEDRecall@sunvilla.com.