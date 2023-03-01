Soldiers’ 50/50 raffle surpasses $500k in prizes

Orillia resident Brenda Morgan is the latest winner of the Soldiers' 50/50 raffle. Her prize of $20,225 has pushed the raffle to an all-time high for Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation.

The February grand prize puts the total prizes awarded by the raffle at more than $500,000, with winners stretching across the region.

Morgan, the latest lucky winner, said this news could not have come at a better time.

"You would not believe how much good news this is right now," said Morgan. "I'm a cancer patient, and we're in a very inaccessible house right now, so we're moving to a more accessible apartment."

Morgan has been receiving her cancer treatments at Soldiers' and said she has tremendous appreciation for the hospital's staff.

"The hospital has been so good to me over the years, and I just felt like I should contribute," Morgan said.

Along with giving away more than $500,000 in prizes, the Soldiers' 50/50 raffle has also raised hundreds of thousands of dollars towards the purchase of supplies and equipment for Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital.

"I love seeing a winner's story like Brenda," said Jeff Sieger, data and finance associate at Soldiers' Foundation and raffle organizer. "Regardless of who wins, the hospital wins. That's so important to remember."

"Soldiers' 50/50 has been a huge boost for the hospital and the entire community. We have some big plans coming up in the next few months, so I'm sure it's going to continue to grow even larger!"

The next Soldiers' 50/50 raffle is already underway and is kicking off with a $1,000 Early Bird Draw Thursday at 2 p.m.

The next Soldiers' 50/50 Grand Prize draw is March 31st, and Early Bird draws are set for March 2, 9, 16, and 23. With a guaranteed pot of $5,000 and ticket bundles starting at just $10, it can be a fun way to support your local hospital.