Soldiers' Foundation's Not So Classic golf tournament celebrates 25 years

A hybrid golf tournament is serving dinner regardless of the number of mulligans it took to get you there.

The Soldiers' Foundation Not So Classic Golf Tournament is celebrating 25 years of raising money for its namesake Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia.

The COVID-19 twist to this year's format however, is the ability to play golf as a solo, family or foursome one day and dine at a fancy local restaurant another.

"There's no in-person tournament this year – COVID-19," said Soldiers' Adam Richards, detailing the reason behind the hybrid model.

While 200 people won't be gathering at one course together, they are all united in their golf-fees donation to support Soldiers' Memorial Hospital's goal of enhancing patient care.

Beginning July 4, golfers can choose one of three packages by playing a solo round for $150, families for $300, and foursomes can play a round for $600. Each tournament golf package includes a certificate to one of the region's five favourite restaurants and a bag of exclusive swag, in addition to a round of golf.

Golf courses participating in the regional tournament are Bonaire, Settler's Ghost, Hawk Ridge, Lake St. George, Couchiching Golf Club and Evergreen Golf Centre.

The choice of restaurants included in the package are Lake Country Grill, Blue Moon Junction, Eclectic Café, Brewery Bay Food Co. and the Common Stove.

Players also have the opportunity to participate in a city-wide silent auction that runs from July 8 to 15.

Since 1997, the Soldiers' golf event has raised more than $2.3 million toward programs and equipment critical to the health of the Soldiers' community.