Soldiers' portraits vandalized in Peacekeepers Park in Angus: OPP
Nottawasaga OPP is investigating the vandalism of two posters of soldiers in Peacekeepers Park in Angus.
The portraits of Pte. Kevin McKay and Corp. Paul Wallace were found with scratch marks on Thursday and reported to police.
McKay, who was from this area, died in Afghanistan in 2010 when a roadside bomb exploded.
Wallace was killed in a peacekeeping mission in Egypt in 1964.
The Peacekeeper's representatives say the portraits will be replaced in the spring.
The park has 283 names of Canadian soldiers who lost their lives in peacekeeping missions around the world or who died in Afghanistan.
It also displays the names of three RCMP officers killed in Haiti.
Provincial police urge anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
Additionally, they encourage anyone with video footage of the area to check it for any suspicious activity.
