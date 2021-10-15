Solicitor General's office responds to Penetanguishene mayor's claims about CNCC costs

The Solicitor General's officer responded to harsh criticism from Penetanguishene's mayor after its decision to cut police funding at the Central North Correctional Centre.

In a statement to CTV News, the office of the Solicitor General said that the cuts bring the superjail and the municipality "in line with the remaining 24 provincial correctional facilities in Ontario."

The statement continues, saying that the town agreed to switch to a 'Calls for Service' billing model for policing, saving taxpayers dollars.

"Additionally, our ministry is providing interim funding up until 2022 in order to support the municipality in the transition," the office continues.

On Thursday, Penetanguishene Mayor Doug Leroux said there hadn't been enough dialogue between the town and the province.

In a letter to Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, the mayor said the two sides had only talked for 10 minutes on the subject, plus a "short zoom meeting."

However, the minister's office said it had been "in regular contact with staff at the municipality for a number of months."

