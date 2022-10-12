Solid turnout as advance polls open in North Bay
Wednesday was the first day people in North Bay could vote in the upcoming municipal election.
While voting day is Oct. 24, advanced polls took place at West Ferris arena. Voters who spoke with CTV News said they had various reasons for voting early.
"I came out to vote early because I'll be out of town visiting my grandkids," one mad said.
"I really appreciate them putting their names in there. It must be a tough job."
Although it was busy, it wasn't nearly as busy as things will be Oct. 24.
"The voting options this year did not look as good as years in the past, so I thought I would come and do it at an advanced poll and not on election day," another voter said.
"Just as I thought, it was quick and easy and very well run."
There's another advanced poll voting location on Friday and again next week.
Online voting in North Bay opens Thursday.
