Solidarity march for Afghanistan held in Guelph

A solidarity rally for Afghanistan took place in Guelph on Friday night.

Community members gathered at city hall for a peaceful protest to demand change from the federal government, call for an end to the Taliban, and show solidarity with those in crisis in the war-torn country.

Organizers of the rally say this week has been heartbreaking, adding the community needs to stand in solidarity with their loved ones in Afghanistan.

"The biggest demand that we have as an Afghan community is for Canada to increase the number of Afghan refugees they are taking in. Realistically, if Canada even tripled that number it wouldn't be enough when we are considering 38 million people are impacted," said a rally organizer. "The second one is for Canada to clarify requirements for Afghan refugees …. (and) for our government to engage in proactive diplomacy and apply international pressures."

Maihan Sarwary says his cousin arrived in Canada four days ago after escaping a terrifying situaiton in Afghanistan.

"Our releatives are there, our families," he said. "If my cousin didn't come here four days ago, yesterday he could have been one of those people who got caught in the suicide bomb and lost his life.

"Our people are dying. Our voices need to be heard. Yes our government is helping, but that's not enough."

Hundreds were gathered and holding up signs that said "we want peace" and "save Afghanistan." They also marched through downtown Guelph before the planned peaceful vigil.

"People are coming up to me as the mayor and saying how can I get ahold of the federal government, I have a brother, I have a family that's over there, their daughter has been kidnapped 15 days ago and they can't find her," said Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie.

Attendees also shared poetry and words of despair. They ended the evening with a candle lit vigil as well as a moment of silence for refugees searching for asylum.

A solidarity rally for Afghanistan is underway in Guelph. Organizers are demanding change from the government and plan to march through downtown Guelph before holding a peaceful vigil. More tonight @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/LvQZVuLk4Z

The crowd is marching through downtown Guelph and chanting “free Afghanistan.” The rally is ending with a candle light vigil at city hall. More tonight @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/QDdIai2Q0I