Solidarity rallies planned in Windsor-Essex amid Israel-Gaza war

The Israel-Gaza war has deep roots going back decades and is hitting hard for people on both sides of the conflict in Windsor-Essex.

“The Jewish community is shell-shocked. This is the worst event to happen to the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” said Daniel Brotman, the executive director of the Windsor Jewish Federation and Community Centre. He’s also an Israeli citizen and served in the country’s army.

“And it's just shocking to see that people in our homeland are not safe,” Brotman said.

The Jewish Federation is organizing a solidarity and prayer session for Tuesday evening, inviting the community to come together. Brotman stresses this is not a political event.

“The purpose behind it is to show our solidarity with Israel with the hostages, with the families of those who were brutally raped and murdered, as well as Israelis who are living in danger right now,” he said.

At the same time, the Palestinian Solidarity Group at the University of Windsor is hosting a Day of Resistance “Protest for Palestine” on Thursday.

Attempts to reach members were unsuccessful but in a Facebook post, group organizers said: “We unequivocally support the Palestinian people's unwavering resistance against oppression and injustice. This isn't a 'real-estate dispute' or conflict – it's about decolonization, sovereignty, and liberation. International law upholds their right to fight for freedom.”

Brotman points out that during past conflicts, people locally have spray-painted swastikas on buildings and said even politicians have fanned the flames. He recognizes everyone’s right to stand for what they believe in but he really hopes the gatherings remain civil.

“There’s a big difference between showing solidarity, and condoning acts of terrorism,” Brotman said. “What we are asking is that we do not import this conflict to Windsor-Essex during this period.”

“We have populations in our city that have very close ties to that region. And we do not want to see tension locally.”