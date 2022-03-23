Solstice speaker series focuses on reconciliation

Chief Cadmus Delorme of Cowesses First Nation spoke at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum on Tuesday night as part of their solstice speaker series.

Organizers said the speaker series is focused on having a learning experience and difficult conversations surrounding Indigenous peoples.

“We talked about how truth must prevail before reconciliation could happen,” said Chief Delorme. “We truly inherited in 2022 that relationship Indigenous people have with Canada and Canada back with Indigenous people and I feel like we came out today with a little bit of an action.”

The four-part series is held near solstice dates implying the natural cycle and rhythm of the earth. Tuesday’s event was the third edition to align with the first day of spring.

“This is a year long series designed around the natural calendar to give Indigenous leaders a chance to share their stories and teachings,” said Craig Perrault, the executive director of The Friends, a not for profit organization at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum.

Chief Delorme adds that part of the reconciliation process is lowering your shield.

“Reconciliation will only happen with uncomfortable conversations. We have to create these environments and we have done that today,” said Chief Delorme. “I believe we succeeded.”

The more reconciliation and the calls to action are talked about, the more people can learn.

“Education is a lifelong journey,” said Theresa Walter, First Nations specialist at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum. “The more we know about each other, and about things, the more we can understand about each other.”

Chief Delorme added learning is essential to the reconciliation process.

“Let’s empower voices to continue learning more because the more we learn the more we will know about reconciliation,” said Chief Delorme.

The fourth and final edition of the solstice speaker event will take place on June 21, the first day of summer.