Somber one-year anniversary of Middlesex-London’s first COVID-19 death

The London-Middlesex region saw its first COVID-19 related death on March 27, 2020.

One year later, the region is being encouraged to leave their porch or balcony lights on to recognize the somber anniversary and the lives lost as a result of the pandemic.

The flags outside London’s city hall was lowered to half-mast on Saturday, as a tribute.

“And to remember those individuals, to pay tribute to them, but also to show their families that those people matter. They had a name, family, moms, dad’s brothers, sister and grandkids. It’s the least we can do,” said Mayor Ed Holder, city of London.

A total of 185 lives have been lost across the region since the first COVID-19 death was reported.

His name was Martin John Postma, 74-years-old from Strathroy Ontario. Postma had just returned to Canada following a trip to Portugal days before his death. He leaves behind a wife of 52 years Mieka and their children.

Remembering Martin John Postma who passed away 1 year ago due to COVID-19

Loved ones remember him as a family man who will be missed my many in his obituary.

“Martin will be sadly missed and remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family, many friends, and colleagues. The Postma family wishes to thank everyone for their love, support shown through emails, texts, window visits, flowers, and all the little acts of kindness.”

On Saturday evening, Holder is encouraging residents across the region to leave their porch or balcony lights on, or to leave a light on by a window as a tribute to the families and friends who lost a loved one as a result of COVID-19.

“So many individuals of those 185 (now 186) died alone, or weren’t able to be honoured by all their friends and family because of COVID-19 restrictions, so we are saying to those families that their lives mattered.”

Those who leave a light on outside, or leave a light on by a window indoors are being asked to share their tributes on social media using the #LdnOntRemembers

Tonight, we encourage you to turn on a porch or balcony light or place a light in the window in remembrance of those whose lives have been lost in London as a result of COVID-19.



Share your light using #LdnOntRemembers pic.twitter.com/MIPZh49vgf