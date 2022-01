Some Albertans show support for 'Freedom Convoy' with a number of provincial events

Multiple truck convoys are rolling though Alberta Sunday in an effort to catch the federal government's attention.

The so-called 'Freedom Convoys' are smaller versions of the group protesting at Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

The original convoy began in part over a federal decision to impose a vaccine mandate on cross-border Canadian truckers. The United States has imposed a similar mandate, with unvaccinated truckers having to quarantine when entering the country.

In Alberta, two main protests are planned for the weekend: one in Edmonton at the Legislature and another at the Coutts border crossing.

The latter involves close to 1,000 trucks and personal vehicles, according to RCMP.

Members of that group have blocked the border crossing to Sweetgrass, Montana. The convoy originally drove in a circuit near Highways 4 and 501, before completely stopping around 4 p.m.

The vehicles closed off both north and southbound lanes, in some places parking horizontally across the highway.

RCMP say the area is currently impassable and there is no end in sight. An officer on scene says negotiations with convoy leaders are ongoing to get the group to move.

They say so far, there is no sign of any vehicles on the American side.

Some video taken this hour along highway 4.



Still no word on how long this'll last, but convoy leaders have hinted blocking the border was their plan all along. pic.twitter.com/sWtfbJCcZc

— Timm Bruch (@TimmCTV) January 29, 2022

Albertans are also driving from across the province to gather in Edmonton. Law enforcement reports of large convoys from both Ponoka and Didsbury.

RCMP say all of the convoys have been peaceful.

"(Vaccines) should be a personal choice, it shouldn't be mandated by the government," said trucker Joel Newman, who drove to Coutts from Whitecourt, Alta. "Private citizens should be the one to make that decision on our own.

"We have the internet, we can search and research and develop our own opinions."

"I do support the right to peaceful protest," Coutts Mayor Jim Willett told CTV News. "That's the freedom that's everyone is talking about. We have that freedom."

Willett says many in the area -- himself included -- were expecting the convoy to be longer.

"We elect governments to govern, and hopefully they are working in the best interest of society," he said.

Another protest took place at Calgary's Central Memorial Park for Saturday afternoon. The event, which drew about 5,000 people, did not involve any vehicles.