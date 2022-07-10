Some area residents still facing disruptions following Rogers outage

Over 48 hours after service was disrupted nationwide, some Waterloo region residents have yet to regain their full service from Rogers.

Rogers says its service has mostly been restored to customers, but some people in and around CTV Kitchener's coverage area say they are dealing with disruptions - particularly with TV and internet service.

The outage impacted businesses, residential areas and hospitals across the region.

One area resident told CTV News: “The only problem we're having presently, as of today, is with our TV channels. We've got the box, and some of the channels have been dropped.”

Another Waterloo region resident told CTV News their service is still really slow.

“That's about the only issue we have right now, but a few things are intermittent,” the resident added.

A spokesperson for Canada’s telecom regulator says it's been in contact with Rogers in the aftermath of the widespread outage.

They say the CRTC will: "take all necessary actions to examine what happened and put in place the necessary measures to prevent it from happening again."

Rogers says it believes the cause of the outage was a network system failure after a maintenance update on its core network.

Rogers says it will be automatically crediting customers to make up for the lost service.

While customers wait for compensation, Rogers is warning about online scammers.