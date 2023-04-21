Some areas in southeast Sask. saw 60 centimetres of snow in latest storm, Environment Canada says

As much as 60 centimetres (cm) of snow fell in the Weyburn area during a spring snowstorm that hit southern Saskatchewan this week, according to an Environment Canada weather summary.

The statement says that Qu’Appelle saw 37 cm and Regina 20 cm.

In Weyburn, city spokesperson Paige Tenbult said officials are calling it an unprecedented storm.

"Our snowblowers don’t work in this condition so downtown we have loaders picking up buckets of snow and dumping them in our trucks where normally we would have windrowed the snow in the middle of the street and brought the snow blower through so it’s a very time consuming process," Tenbult said.

Winter storm and snowfall warnings were issued by Environment Canada on Wednesday and remained in effect until Thursday afternoon.

Travel conditions deteriorated quickly and ended with the closures of several highways including parts of the Trans-Canada from Balgonie to Whitewood.

RCMP said it responded to more than 50 incidents on highways including a collision between a semi and charter bus near Sintaluta, Sask. on Highway 1.

Other snowfall totals included in Environment Canada’s weather summary were Bredenbury (25 cm), Leroy (21 cm), Strasbourg (19 cm), Melfort (12 cm) and Theodore (10 cm).

Temperatures in southern Sask. are expected to remain below normal into next week.

The average daytime high for Regina this time of year is about 13 C, the average overnight low is around -1 C, according to Environment Canada.

Areas of heavy snow and strong winds are producing locally significant snowfall and blowing snow across southern #SK this morning. More snow is coming, with poor conditions expected throughout the day. #skstorm



