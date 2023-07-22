Some Blue Line stations closed over weekend

Calgary Transit patrons who ride the Blue Line will be disrupted this weekend.

The agency announced on social media that the Blue Line will be closed this weekend between Downtown West/Kerby and 69 Street stations Saturday and Sunday.

Trains from the east and downtown will stop at Downtown/Kerby station. Passengers travelling to west LRT stations between downtown will be able to take a shuttle bus.

Passengers to Sunalta Station will have to take a separate shuttle, as the other one won't stop at Sunalta.

The city is doing repair and maintenance on the tracks over the weekend.

Complete CTrain service will resume Monday.

