Some Bowness residents crowd-fund in prep to appeal 6-storey apartment building

A crowd-funding campaign has been launched to bolster an anticipated appeal of an apartment development in Bowness.

The project called "Bowness58" is under review for a development permit to build a 48-unit, six-storey residential apartment on the corner of Bowness Road and 32 Avenue N.W.

Some residents say the building would be too tall, would not fit in with the community character and would clog up traffic.

"I have multiple concerns with this location building such large building. It's not just the fact that it's six-storeys tall but it's also a very large mass," said Robert Miller who created a GoFundMe page.

The funds are being collected to retain a lawyer as he and some other Bowness residents plan to launch an appeal of the development permit.

Patti Peck is also opposed saying the project wouldn't fit the tone of Bowness.

"It is just so much to meet you right when you come over the bridge at the entrance to what's considered a historical little town feel."

She then added, "I think development is inevitable and everybody understands that you need to increase density and neighbourhoods are changing. It just needs to be a mix and a transition and spread the development and density over a bigger area."

LAND USE ALREADY APPROVED

However, the height of the structure has already been approved by Calgary City Council after a land use redesignation hearing in Sep. 2021.

The current land use bylaw allows development up to six storeys.

In a statement to CTV news, Eagle Crest Construction says "last fall, The City of Calgary Council approved the required zoning and supporting policies for this site along a City-identified Main Street in Bowness. A development permit is under review and has been subject to design revisions based on city administration and stakeholder feedback."

"We are aware that some area residents oppose the proposed development and may appeal a future approval of the permit," it added.

CivicWorks, an urban planning firm working with Eagle Crest Construction for Bowness58, has submitted a detailed team review and summary update to the city as part of stakeholder outreach plan.

"The process is designed to have a number of touch points for community members to provide insight," said Wendy Koo, community planning coordinator for the City of Calgary.

"We encourage all applicants to do community outreach," she added.

Koo says once the city has received an amended plan, a decision generally takes about a month.

If approved, then there is a three-week window for an appeal to be launched for technical or design-related changes.

Appeals are heard at the subdivision development and appeal board (SDAB).

If an appeal fails, construction can go ahead after a building permit is granted.

The city has not indicated if it will approve the development permit.